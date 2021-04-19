Madison wins Media AOR for Lifestyle & Spar

By Our Staff

Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison World, has announced that The Landmark Group has appointed the agency as its Media AOR for its brands Lifestyle and Spar. The agency will handle the entire media mandate, which includes print, TV, radio, outdoor and digital. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency based out of Bengaluru.

Said Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “The retail business is all about driving sales. We took the best of our diverse talent across Madison in pitching for the prestigious Landmark group. We are thrilled to get their mandate and look forward to partnering them to deliver growth in challenging times of the pandemic.”

Added Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega: “We’re very happy to partner with The Landmark Group for their 2 prestigious brands, Lifestyle and Spar in India. The Landmark Group has been in the market for years, building trust among its customers and we intend to further strengthen the brand’s popularity in the country.”