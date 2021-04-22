Madison Media reports 23 new businesses in FY 2020-21

22 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has reported the winning of 23 new accounts in the last financial year. Amidst the nationwide lockdown and work from home, the new business wins amounted to a billing of $211 million as per Comvergence New Business Report published last month. The agency also received a top score of A+ in the Comp Pitches Report for 2020 by Recma.

Said Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. As the pandemic impacted advertising spends profoundly we saw an opportunity to establish the link between media and marketing outcomes, and doubled down on our pitch efforts. The result – 23 wins! I am overwhelmed by the teamwork, spirit and smarts of our Madison family.”