Logicserve Digital wins digital mandate for Ebro India

30 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Digital marketing company Logicserve Digital has been appointed as the Agency on Record (AOR) for Ebro India’s two sub-brands: Panzani Pasta and Tilda rice. As part of the mandate, Logicserve Digital will manage their social media accounts and help the brand grow and sustain their organic presence. The agency will also take care of the paid media mandate to increase the brand’s visibility.

Said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital: “We are thrilled to work with Ebro India and help them amplify their presence as well as reach in the Indian market. We have seen an increasing number of people cultivating interest in cooking in the last one year or so. I feel it is the best time to capture users’ attention, especially through digital channels and create an enduring relationship with these audiences. Today’s consumers are more mindful of their personal health, dietary needs, and consumption patterns. A conscious decision is being taken while purchasing any product. Ebro India has a wide range of products that can be introduced to these audiences with the right approach to gain optimal returns. We will be focusing on artfully communicating the brand’s offerings and their benefits to a diverse and nuanced Indian audience by leveraging our entire gamut of digital solutions. Our endeavor will be to help the brand etch a permanent place in the hearts and minds of the audience at large. We are delighted with this association and look forward to taking the brand to newer heights with our integrated, digital-first approach that is optimized for success.”

Added Peter Walker, MD, Ebro India: “As a global leader in the rice category and second worldwide in fresh & dry Pasta, our journey in India needed a digital partner who understood changing consumer trends and how to switch swiftly with them. With the rapid change in consumer habits during Covid, it’s imperative for agencies to understand and implement effective digital communication and media strategies to reach out to the right audience. With Logicserve Digital’s end-to-end solutions and integrated approach, we are sure that the association will help us penetrate effectively into this vast market and create opportunities to engage with the right audience digitally.”