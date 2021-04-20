Kurkure films for two new flavours

20 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Kurkure has launched two new flavours – Out of Control Chaat and ‘Uncensored Tadka. The TVC film features Kurkure’s brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar, and television actor, Kritika Kamra.

Said Bhagyashree Navare, Associate Director and Category Head – Kurkure And Cheetos, PepsiCo India: “Kurkure is an iconic, Indian snack brand that continues to lead and disrupt the salty snacks category in India with its distinct product offerings and quirky storytelling. Kurkure has always been about transforming boring ordinary moments to entertaining moments. Our LTO campaign, is based on the insight that when you taste something truly lip smacking different from what you expect, you can react in unpredictable ways, making the situation full of fun and entertainment. With our limited-time, innovative Kurkure Out of Control Chaat and Uncensored Tadka flavours, we want to give consumers more reasons to have ‘masti-bhare’ mischievous moments with their friends & family.”

Added Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods at Wunderman Thompson: “Kurkure is all about twists and surprises. When innovative product flavours meet quirky storytelling and Akshay’s brilliant comic timing adds masala – then you know you’re in for a real treat. Watch our new Kurkure commercial and feel the masti of ‘Ab Laga Masala”.