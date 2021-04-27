Kotak Bank’s new campaign

27 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) has unveiled its latest campaign that chronicles the story of Ashok Das, a young, aspiring cricketer from one corner of the country, as he realises his ultimate dream – to showcase his talent on the world’s biggest stage. The creative agency that worked on the campaign is Cartwheel Consultancy Pvt Ltd and the media agency is Wavemaker.

Said Ramakrishna (Ramki) Desiraju, Founder & Creative Director, Cartwheel Creative Consultancy: “No other sporting event has given as many Indians an opportunity to excel, earn and entertain on the global stage. It has made it possible for a player of the most modest means from the smallest of places to aspire for and achieve greatness. To lift their families several rungs up the economic ladder. This campaign captures the emotions that accompany this dizzying journey. In a way that Kotak has made its own ever since the Kona Kona Kotak campaign. Kotak continued the celebration of inclusive growth with its India Invited and Dreams Invited campaigns. The story of Ashok Das’s spectacular success at the player auction continues Kotak’s chronicling of emerging India.”