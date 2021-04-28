Kia undertakes brand relaunch

28 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Automotive maker Kia India has announced the relaunch of its brand in India, the first country outside South Korea – the home of Kia – where the brand has been relaunched. Kia India, which is wholly owned by Kia Corporation, has introduced the company’s refashioned logo and brand slogan, “Movement that inspires”.

Said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India: “This is a proud and historic moment for us as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously. We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers.”

Added Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India: “Under the new brand slogan, Kia will focus on offering meaningful experiences to the customers, especially focused on the millennials and Gen-Z – the future of the country. With Kia’s new brand identity and our refreshed portfolio, we are extremely elated to have a purpose-driven business that will elevate the customer experience not just in terms of the features and connectivity inside the cars, but the overall engagement experience with our brand.”

Said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India: “Kia is a futuristic brand and always on the move to be as close as possible to our consumers. We feel that regular product interventions and increasing brand accessibility are some of the key areas, which will help us in meeting this objective. Hence, we are taking a conscious decision to regularly refresh our existing product portfolio, launch new products at regular intervals and foray into newer markets to provide an aspirational experience to consumers who are keen on becoming proud Kia owners.”