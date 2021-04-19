Kalyan Jewellers campaigns for wedding season

19 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Kalyan Jewellers has launched a new campaign highlighting its wedding jewellery brand Muhurat. Brand ambassadors, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Prabhu Ganesan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Manju Warrier portray key roles in the ad. The music is composed and sung by Shankar Mahadevan with Shashaa Tirupati joining in as the female lead.

Said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers: “Indian weddings are diverse and vibrant with varied traditions, customs and special moments, and our new Muhurat campaign tells the story of one such bride and her family, on her special day. The very same diversity is also seen when it comes to bridal jewellery, and as a brand with a pan-India presence, we understand that jewellery worn on that special day is a legacy every woman is proud to own. Our specially curated and newly revamped Muhurat wedding collection features exclusive designs inspired by regional trends, and are designed and skillfully crafted by local artisans.”