K Madhavan is President, Disney India & Star India

14 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Veteran broadcast professional K Madhavan has been named president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, effective immediately. It was announced today (April 14) by Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company.

In this role, Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the company in India, with responsibility for the vast Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer. This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as the local content production business.

Said Campbell: “For the past several months, I have had the pleasure of working directly with KM and have seen first-hand how he has adeptly managed our India business, which has been and will continue to be critical to our global and regional strategy. A skilled leader with an extensive background in media, KM has taken our vast Star networks and local content production businesses to new heights despite continued industry evolution and significant challenges due to the pandemic.”

Added Madhavan: “I am very proud to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented and passionate team we have in India, and to further build upon our strong portfolio of channels and high-quality programming that is a favorite with viewers across the region. We have an exciting journey ahead of us. I am committed to continuing to move our business forward, working more closely together with colleagues across Disney to enhance our global and regional offerings.”