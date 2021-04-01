Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Lotus Whiteglow campaign

01 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Beauty brand Lotus Herbals has launches a nationwide hunt through a high decibel social media campaign “Go Glow Girls” for its flagship brand “Lotus WhiteGlow”. The campaign features brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez and features a month-long contest commencing today (April 1) that will be showcased on all Lotus Herbals social media platforms.

Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals said: “This is the first time that we are embarking on a nationwide hunt to discover new talent who will be the social faces of the brand. With this campaign we aim to break through the clutter and engage directly with millennials, who form a large part of our consumer base. Miss Universe Sri Lanka and brand ambassador for Lotus WhiteGlow, Jacqueline Fernandez says, “This is a fun peppy campaign and it’s wonderful that Lotus WhiteGlow is creating a platform where budding talent can showcase their creative skills. It’s a perfect medium to connect with young aspirational women and I am really looking forward to seeing the new Glow Girls”.