Ixigo launches campaign #TrainKaSwad

12 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Travel app Ixigo has rolled out a campaign #TrainKaSwad in collaboration with food YouTuber and blogger, Gaurav Wasan to explore best of Indian street food through train journeys. The video series will showcase train adventures across India, covering Indian cities and discovering food vendors and famous delicacies.

Said Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-founder, Ixigo: “Train journeys give travel a whole different feel and very few modes of transport can compare to the thrill of train travel. It’s the perfect way to experience the unique, diverse and cultural experiences that Indian cities have to offer. Through this new campaign our focus is to bring people closer to the real India through a great Indian rail adventure.”