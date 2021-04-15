Ipsos acquires Intrasonics

14 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Ipsos has announced the acquisition of Intrasonics, a leading provider of audio recognition technology based in the UK. This is part of Ipsos’ continued strategy to increase its expertise in the field of digital audience measurement and offer new capabilities in the area of Audio, Digital and TV content recognition.

Said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India: “It boosts our audience measurement offering providing clients with most updated technology in measuring viewership or listenership, especially in the times of multiple screens.”

Added Ginus Tiemessen, founder of Intrasonics: “I am proud that our close cooperation has become permanent. The combination of Ipsos’ global audience measurement network with Intrasonics’ high-tech competence centre in Cambridge will offer great opportunities and even better service for all our clients. The team is eager to help create the new product market combinations that this collaboration will bring.”