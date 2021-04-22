Indigo Consulting appoints Sam Antony

22 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Indigo Consulting, the Publicis Group agency specialising in enterprise technology, design, and data-first talent, has strengthened its delivery and operations team by appointing Sam Antony in the role of Vice President. He will be in charge of complete digital delivery and operational excellence of deep-tech transformation projects, across the company.

Said Jose Leon, COO Indigo Consulting: “As a team, we are deeply committed to continuing to strive in all our endeavours to deliver excellence to our existing and new customers. We are strengthening our delivery and operations teams under the leadership of Sam Antony. His rich and global work experience and solution-oriented approach will add great value to our customers and organisation.”

Added Antony: “I am excited to be a part of Indigo Consulting and looking forward to play a critical role in Delivery Excellence. I look at this opportunity as the one that drives excellence through People, Processes and Technologies. Standardization and Industrialization are going to be the keywords for us to be consistent in our deliveries which would ultimately drive higher customer satisfaction and achieve profitable growth.”