ICICI Lombard campaigns for road safety

01 Apr,2021

ICICI Lombard has launched a Ride To Safety anthem, adding to its endeavour of bringing about road safety in India. The anthem has been sung and composed by Shankar Mahadevan. It was unveiled by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. To increase the anthem’s visibility, social media influencers will also be involved in the campaign.

Said Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard: “At ICICI Lombard, we are committed to contribute to the cause of Road safety. The anthem introduced as part of our ‘Ride To Safety’ program is aimed at amplifying our Road Safety messaging and bringing about a behavioural change among people when it comes to adopting safer road habits. I would like to express my gratitude to Shri Nitin Gadkari ji for unveiling this anthem and lending his support to this important cause. I would also like to thank Shri Shankar Mahadevan for partnering us in creating this unique anthem, that can become a symbol of road safety and effectively persuade vehicle users to demonstrate the correct driving behaviour for their own safety and for the benefit of others.”