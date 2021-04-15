Hero Group forays into edtech

By Our Staff

The Hero Group announced the launch of a new EdTech company, Hero Vired, with a brand campaign – ‘Be Made for BIG Things’ on social media and OTT platforms. The campaign is designed to showcase the importance of an end-to-end learning ecosystem for today’s workforce for overall professional development. The brand campaign which is in the voice of actor Ashish Vidyarthi will run on Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio Saavn, Gaana and the brand’s social media platforms

Said Sushma Bharath, Head of Programs & Marketing, Hero Vired: “At Hero Vired, we believe that there’s more to life than just another job, increment or a degree. We want to bridge the gap between learning and employability by ensuring our efforts result in the real transformation of life and ambitions. ‘Be Made For BIG Things’ is a campaign that will inspire people to look beyond the subjects and see the possibilities of tomorrow. The right choice will not only open doors but also the mind, to a host of new realities. We want to create those who will create the future.”

Added Arun Verma, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, AVDS: “Today’s generation is unlike any other. They are not fixated on just another job title, salary or designation. They are looking for a larger purpose and a reason for being. Show them a dream that adds a purpose to their life, beyond just a career or organisational growth and they will be all in, committed to your vision. That is what Hero Vired creates – youngsters who want to be made for the human race, not the rat race. We created ‘Be Made For BIG Things’ from this powerful insight and it has become the ethos of Hero Vired.”