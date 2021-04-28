Grapes Digital campaigns for Rasna recipes

28 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Instant drink manufacturers Rasna has launched a campaign to expand its involvement in the kitchen with #LoveURasnaRecipes. The brand has collaborated with a set of influencers to share and amplify the message to reach out to the target audience. The videos were posted by the influencers on their social media platforms such as Facebook, Youtube and Instagram handle. The brand used the digital medium to create a personal connection and increase the brand value.

Said Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO- Grapes Digital: “Rasna had to move beyond boundaries as “Recipes” has been the most searched category in 2020 during lockdown 1.0 and given the current scenario recipes is going to become huge in lockdown 2.0 too. Rasna also aspired to create something different this year, which involves them with consumers more than before. This campaign given the GWI Report of consumer’s interests in learning new skills and cooking is bound to rise. Also, Influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways to expand the brand’s reach and increase credibility in the market. Bloggers and influencers have now acquired a prominent share in brands marketing strategies. Influencers have become a mainstream medium in the advertising world.”

Added Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Pvt Ltd: “Lockdown comes with a new normal and one new normal everybody is experiencing is the urge to become a cook. The urge to become a cook has opened doors for companies to innovate lots of products that can be used as cookery ingredients. How could Rasna be far behind? Through our soft drinks are always used for making beverages like falooda’s, mocktails milkshakes. Rasna has taken the lead this year to even make it into an additive to make items like cake, cookies, jellies and much more, of course in addition to our all-time favourite Ice Lollies”.