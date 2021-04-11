Gozoop strengthens leadership

09 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Integrated marketing company, Gozoop has appointed Megha Ahuja as Group Director – Brand Solutions. Based out of Gozoop’s Mumbai HQ, she reports to Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations, Gozoop. Megha is leading the mandates of Dell, Bisleri, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, World Gold Council, and Tata Class Edge.

Said Ahuja: “In Gozoop, I have found an organisation that deeply resonates with my core values. Gozoop’s digital-first brand approach aligns seamlessly with my vision of building brands across platforms and borders. In this constantly evolving marketing landscape, I hope to produce work and build brands that will be remembered for years to come. Gozoop’s ‘freedom within a framework’ operating system provides me the ideal environment to do so.”

Added Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop: “In our uncompromising endeavour to build a people-first organization, we are stronger with Megha on our side. With her impeccable Account Management skills and deep and diverse mainline experience in building consumer brands, Megha will play a pivotal role in partnering with and helping our brands win in the new world.”