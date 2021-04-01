FCB Ulka celebrates 60 years in India

01 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

FCB Ulka Group is celebrating its 60th anniversary. It may be recalled that Ulka Advertising was established in 1961 by Bal Mundkur with just seven people and a clear vision of building an agency that put creativity at the centre of everything it did. The agency has now metamorphosed into the FCB Ulka Group, which ranks among the Top 5 networks in the country with over 750 employees, spread across six offices, partnering 120+ clients. The group is marking the 60-year milestone with the launch of a special logo, which is a tribute to FCB’s ‘Never Finished’ philosophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India said, “I would like to take this opportunity to salute the outstanding leadership of the FCB Ulka Group. The organizational culture that has been built over the years has stood the test of time and brought us to our 60th year anniversary. I’m truly proud of our journey and excited about the possibilities of the next 60 years,” adding: “While this is an important milestone, we look at it as a new beginning. A time to renew our commitment to creativity, and a reminder to ourselves to always be ‘Never Finished’…”