Fantasy Sports platform SportzXchange ropes in Prithvi Shaw as brand ambassador

08 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

SportzXchange, the fantasy sports platform, has roped in Prithvi Shaw as its brand ambassador. SportzXchange will create content featuring Shaw as part of an integrating campaign with a theme “Yahaan Hai Kuch Xtra

Said Hari Narayan, Founder & CEO of SportzXchange: “We welcome Prithvi Shaw on board for an exciting journey with SportzXchange. We have always believed in India’s youth, their limitless energy and vast potential to perform under challenging situations. At SportzXchange, our approach has always been the same; energetic with a youthful spirit. We believe Prithvi personifies SportzXchange, in its essence. His tenacity to go after goals, unwavering effort and promising potential, all of it resonates with SportzXchange and its long-term vision of becoming a leader in the esports category in India.”