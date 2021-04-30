eYantra acquires Digital Ozone

29 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

eYantra, a brand merchandising and marketing firm, has acquired Hyderabad-based digital marketing agency, Digital Ozone to further expand its digital marketing capabilities. With this acquisition, eYantra aims to solidify its brand marketing capabilities and offer end-to-end digital marketing service offerings to its 1000+ large corporate customers. eYantra has already invested in more than 25 + start-ups till date. Digital Ozone will be rebranded as eYantra Media post acquisition.

Said Raj N, Founder of eYantra: “From our experience of working on corporate branding for large corporates (B2B), we realized that there is a lot of gap between their digital marketing needs versus what is offered by competition. The service model that most Digital marketing agencies offer hinders growth in the long term. There is dearth of good digital marketing agencies with a B2B focus across the world. We aim to fill this void with eYantra Media, a one- stop shop for all branding and marketing needs of B2B enterprises. Hence this association marks the beginning of creating a niche in the B2B SaaS marketing space. We aim to work towards consolidating all our Digital efforts, and stand as the first Digital media company that deploys a structure that works to curate technology and content for the B2B space.”