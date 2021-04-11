Evolve Digitas wins mandate for SoulFuel

09 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Evolve Digitas has won the digital mandate for SoulFuel, a protein supplement. As per the mandate, the scope of work includes brand’s digital and social media strategy, e-commerce portal development and management to position SoulFuel as a superior nutritional and dietary supplement brand.

Said Priyanka KaulLakdawala, Founder, SoulFuel: “We decided to go ahead with Evolve Digitas because they brought a unique combination of freshness and great insights. The agency understands our ambition for increasing awareness about the protein needs of the human body and stimulating the desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

Added Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas: “The digital and creative mandate for SoulFuel is a great opportunity for us to work with one of the leading brands in the rapidly growing fitness segment and we are aligned with the brand’s aspiration and the audience’s expectations.”

 

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.