Evolve Digitas wins mandate for SoulFuel

09 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Evolve Digitas has won the digital mandate for SoulFuel, a protein supplement. As per the mandate, the scope of work includes brand’s digital and social media strategy, e-commerce portal development and management to position SoulFuel as a superior nutritional and dietary supplement brand.

Said Priyanka KaulLakdawala, Founder, SoulFuel: “We decided to go ahead with Evolve Digitas because they brought a unique combination of freshness and great insights. The agency understands our ambition for increasing awareness about the protein needs of the human body and stimulating the desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

Added Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas: “The digital and creative mandate for SoulFuel is a great opportunity for us to work with one of the leading brands in the rapidly growing fitness segment and we are aligned with the brand’s aspiration and the audience’s expectations.”