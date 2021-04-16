Enormous Brands bags the brand planning of Kapiva

16 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Independent creative agency Enormous Brands has bagged creative mandate of Kapiva Ayurveda. It will be responsible for brand planning and designing strategy.

Said Shrey Badhani, Co- founder, Kapiva: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Enormous Brands as we look to build out Kapiva into an enduring, differentiated brand. Enormous has a great track record of differentiated storytelling for challenger brands. They have a deep understanding of the urban millennial consumer and really understood the value proposition of Kapiva to our consumers. We also really enjoyed the interesting conversations with their diverse, talented team over the past months.”

Added Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands: “Kapiva is a brand born out of age old practices of Ayurvedic nutrition made accessible for the modern families. It has its roots in tradition and yet fits into a modern household’s life with innovative formats. Kapiva did exceedingly well in the last few years with people’s attention shifting to better nutrition and going forward, we’ll look forward to building even higher relevance for the brand in the consumer’s mind.”