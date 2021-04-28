DMC Insights publishes report on Covid impact on women

28 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

A collaborative study by DMC Insights, MomJunction and HerHQ Media was set up to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women – both working professionals and homemakers. The report was aimed at capturing the shift in overall practices with regards to Food Consumption, Shopping Behaviour, Skin Care, Health Consciousness, and Household Chores.

The recently concluded survey covered 1083 women aged 20 and above. The teams used a river sampling method where the MomJunction.com readers were invited to participate in a survey. The findings have been published in the report titled “Demisstifying her pre vs. post covid-19 behaviour”. The main takeaways show women’s consumption pattern in two distinct areas – food and skincare products and their household responsibilities that have increased post-COVID-19, therefore, impacting their buying decisions.

Said Abhinay Bhasin, Vice President (Asia Pacific), Data Sciences, Dentsu Aegis Network: “Our research reveals 56% of women have claimed to have had an increase in domestic dependence on overall household work. The report will reveal how COVID-19 has played a role in impacting the lives of women in urban India. As global conglomerates adapt to a new reality, brands and companies must take into account the differentiated needs of their workforce, especially working moms who shoulder an even higher burden of care.”

Added Natasha Garyali, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, IncNut Digital: “As the primary gatekeepers, we saw women take a more central role in household decisions and finances, redefining, adapting and influencing the pre-existing dynamics and shifting priorities in the wake of the pandemic. The report delves deeper into these changing and evolving behavioural shifts across key categories and provides an insightful perspective for brands to understand and harness these new emerging priorities by tailoring more meaningful communication and experiences that suit and shape the next normal.”

Said Meera Chopra, Founder, HerHQ Media: “Despite its negative impact, many paradoxical trends emerged that transformed certain consumer behaviour and habits, and thus businesses. These changes indicate shifts in consumer behaviour and needs. Consumers, especially women who are the primary caregivers and home-runners, have displayed unprecedented lifestyle changes that would influence future buying trends, trends that need to be considered by media and marketing professionals while designing their marketing solutions in the post-COVID-19 world.”