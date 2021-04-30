Divya Karani is CEO Media at Dentsu. Kartik Iyer, COO of the network

29 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu International has announced key leadership changes in India as part of its global organisational redesign. Kartik Iyer, erstwhile president – Media Brands and Amplifi, will now join the network’s market leadership team as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will continue to report to Anand Bhadkamkar and will be instrumental in driving the implementation of Dentsu’s new business model within the country.

The network has also appointed Divya Karani, CEO at Dentsu X India, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Media, South Asia. Here, media includes the agencies Dentsu X, Carat, iProspect and Posterscope. In this additional role, Karana will be responsible for driving the global media strategy and delivery in South Asia, ensuring its alignment and relevance to the market. She will continue to report to Anand Bhadkamkar.

Said Bhadkamkar: “Dentsu is committed to delivering the best to its clients and Kartik and Divya are veterans in what they do. Kartik is recognised industry-wide for his media expertise while Divya is one of our finest from the industry. Her strength lies in delivering first-class, client-centric results and I am confident that their expertise and experience will only help accelerate the effectiveness, purpose, and performance offered to our clients.”

Meanwhile, Haresh Nayak will continue to serve as COO for Dentsu Media in India in addition to his other roles as President, Posterscope Asia Pacific and MD, Posterscope India, while Rubeena Singh is now incharge of the freshly rebranded iProspect. Anita Kotwani will continue to lead the Carat brand for India.