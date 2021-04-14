Disney+ Hotstar partners with Livspace

13 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace has launched a campaign titled “Don’t try this at home” to raise awareness about the importance of living in a well-designed home with great interior design. To market the campaign, Livspace has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar, as an associate sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Said Kartikeya Bhandari, Chief Marketing Officer at Livspace: “As market leaders, Livspace is focused on creating the organised interiors category in all its launched cities and countries. It’s our constant endeavour to introduce more and more homeowners to a professional way of getting home interiors done. This time, we have taken our brand promise of high quality and efficient design and presented it through the “Don’t try this at home” campaign. The narrative is also timely as many people have spent months cooped up at home and have started noticing the inconveniences caused by poor design. IPL has always been a great platform for brands to present their narrative and with this season having kicked off, we at Livspace believe this is a great opportunity to reach a large audience and inspire them to improve their daily lives at home with interiors from Livspace.”

Added Adarsh Atal, Director – Creative and Content at Tilt Brand Solutions: “As a brand, Livspace strongly believes that great interior design is not just about the way things look. It’s also about function. Taking a leap forward from our previous campaign that dealt with ‘Living with design flaws’, this time around, we decided to emphatically warn people about the implications of living in a poorly designed home. ‘Don’t try this at home’ is our tongue firmly-in-cheek way of telling people not to try stunts at home and try Livpsace to discover the joy of smart design.”