Disney+ Hotstar joins CoinSwitch Kuber to back cryptocurrrency

16 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s largest cryptocurrency investment platform for retail investors, has announced the launch of its new ad campaign, Trade Kar, Befikar. With this, CoinSwitch Kuber becomes the first player in the Indian cryptocurrency space to launch a campaign to evangelise cryptocurrencies as an alternate asset class and build equity amongst Indian investors. The company is also the Associate Sponsor with Disney+ Hotstar for the Indian Premier League.

Created by Nihilent, the campaign consists of three interconnected ad films. Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur has been roped in to play all the roles in the ad films. The campaign will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar throughout the Indian Premier League and will also be amplified using social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Said Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber: “Millennials and GenZ are emerging as the biggest backers of cryptocurrencies in India. With our new ad campaign we aim to showcase how it is a smart move to invest early in cryptocurrencies. Crypto has been the fastest growing asset class of the last decade and the momentum is only growing stronger now. Through our partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, we aim to amplify this message to millions of young and upwardly mobile Indians. It is time to join the crypto revolution by investing in cryptocurrencies through CoinSwitch Kuber – the safest and most friendly platform for crypto investments.”

Added KV ‘Pops’ Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent: “The CoinSwitch Kuber ad films are special for us as they give us an opportunity to involve our audience into experiencing a completely new investment category that most of them may not be familiar with. We therefore decided to go for stories which not only highlight the utility of this new asset class but also place it firmly within the Indian family context as something that everyone can invest in and which is not a domain of the elite.”