Digital Refresh Networks bags PR account of Kaivalyadhama

30 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), which recently launched its Digital Influence (Public Relations) service, has been accorded the PR mandate for one of the oldest institutes of Yoga, Kaivalyadhama located in Lonavala.

Digital Refresh Networks will be responsible for the execution of the overall PR campaigns for Kaivalyadhama including strategic counsel and planning, media relations and management, crisis supervision and stakeholder management in order to enhance the visibility and reputation of the brand.

Said Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks: “We are glad to partner with Kaivalyadhama and look forward to working with the brand to strengthen its positioning as one of the perfect destinations for an individual to distress and revive by adapting the concept of traditional yoga.”