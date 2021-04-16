Dia Mirza appointed brand ambassador of Lotus Organics+

16 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Lotus Organics + has appointed Dia Mirza as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Organics+ range of skincare and hair care products. As the face of the brand, Dia will appear in multiple campaigns which will run across digital platforms.

Said Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals: “Lotus organics+ is a brand committed to a non-toxic lifestyle and emphasizes the benefits of living life the organic way. We are delighted to associate with Dia Mirza, who shares the same passion for a better, greener world. She personifies the organic lifestyle, cares about the environment, and makes conscious choices towards sustainability. Actress Dia Mirza elaborates, “I’m proud to be associated with Lotus Organics+, a brand that has deep-rooted values and an ethical approach towards the environment. It is a responsible 100% certified organic beauty brand committed to providing holistic skincare and hair care products without using any parabens or harmful chemicals. I am personally committed to sustainable living and aim to live a no-plastic lifestyle.”