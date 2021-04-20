Dentsu Webchutney wins digital mandate for Tanishq

20 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital mandate for Tanishq. The agency aims to chart an aggressive creative growth strategy, which captures the timeless essence of Tanishq.

Said Shambhavi Ramanathan, Planning Director, Dentsu Webchutney: “We are thrilled to be associating with one of the finest brands in India – Tanishq. As champions of change, always testing waters and staying ahead of its time, we found a complete vision match as digital brand-building partners. It is a privilege to join forces to shape emerging culture and progressive womanhood.”

Added Binaifer Dulani, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney: “With a fierce, woman-strong team and some of the brightest young talent from the industry, we look forward to making jewellery a powerful form of self-expression through digital.”

Said Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager-Marketing, Tanishq: “We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with the young and dynamic team at Dentsu Webchutney to lead our digital mandate. Partnering with them sets us off on yet another exciting journey of meaningfully engaging with our consumers on digital. We’re sure that Dentsu Webchutney, with their nuanced understanding of the digital landscape, will fuel our vision to be the country’s most loved jewellery brand.”