Dentsu launches GPT-3 powered content creation engine

15 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu Asia Pacific’s Data Sciences Division has announced the launch of a GPT-3 powered content generation engine. The engine is designed to produce several iterations of creative copy tied to historic and predictive performances of content and is embedded in Dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) – Dentsu’s proprietary consumer insight and intelligence platform for creative and performance marketers.

Generative Pre-trained Transformer version 3 (GPT-3 or GPT 3) by OpenAI is, by far, the most powerful language model in history. By linking GPT-3 with performance data, this one-of-a-kind content generation engine, built by Dentsu’s Data Sciences Division, puts the power of artificial intelligence-led copy-creation in the hands of every Creative across Dentsu.

Said Sidharth Rao, Chairman, Dentsu Webchutney and Dentsumcgarrybowen India: “One of modern marketing’s most powerful enablers has been using data to understand audiences and create content that resonates powerfully with them. While compelling storytelling is paramount to connecting brands with their audiences, data enables one to move beyond a single limiting thought to unlock the full potential of an idea. As a digital-first creative network, products such as the GPT-3 powered content engine will enable our teams to mitigate the pressure that content creation requires through the intelligent use of technology to drive efficient creative product and deliver better customer experiences.”

Added Gautam Mehra, CEO, Dentsu Programmatic and Chief Data Officer, Dentsu Asia Pacific: “AI and ML allow for the intelligent processing of information to deliver better efficiencies. With Neuro-linguistic Programming and deep learning coming to the forefront of data-driven creative messaging, enabled by GPT-3 and its applications, the link between effective creative messaging and content generation at scale is entering its golden era. The use of this new technology within our creative product is testament to Intelligence Augmentation at the driving seat of creative innovation and yielding better outcomes for clients and marketing practitioners the world over.”

Available in 15 languages and applicable globally, the product is very easy to use. The GPT-3 powered Creative Engine will be merged with Ddentsu International’s marquee data-driven marketing engine – the Dentsu Marketing Cloud. Users simply feed the engine with a seed social media caption, theme or topic and the engine generates several iterations of the best predicted performing caption(s) or post copy within a few seconds. The underlying intelligence of the tool can apply quantitative analysis to both pre and post-live-testing cycles and uses AI & ML to predict how audiences will engage and react to any creative message in real-time.