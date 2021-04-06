Dentsu Impact creates campaign for 2021 Swift

06 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Maruti Suzuki has launched its latest campaign for the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift. Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Impact India, the campaign introduces the latest edition of Maruti Suzuki hatchback. The film has been released on television supported by a longer edit on digital. Additionally, it is backed by elements in print, OOH and social media.

Said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited: “Pure performance is thrilling. But when it looks good, it’s even more thrilling. That is what makes the experience truly limitless. This is the idea behind the campaign which introduces the new 2021 Swift. After all, this widely popular hatchback not only highlights its well-known performance legacy but now also brings a world of enhanced style, all thanks to the powerful Next Gen K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine, Sporty cross mesh grille, and stylish dual-tone exteriors. The new Swift is perfectly poised to take the breath away of those who like a wow drive, and also of those who have an eye for great designer looks. Swift has always been a car that has challenged all kinds of limits. With the Limitless Thrill campaign, we look forward to set new benchmarks, and win even more hearts and minds.”

Added Amit Wadhwa, President, Dentsu Impact: “Swift is synonymous with car enthusiasts who love to push themselves beyond limits. With the new 2021 Swift, Maruti Suzuki has taken the pedestal a notch higher with new looks to match the aspirations of a modern-day customer. As their partners, we are excited to be a part of the Swift’s launch and create newer milestones with them.”

Said Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner and National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact: “Performance always has a wow factor. And when it meets a world of style, it truly becomes a head turner. Swift has always been a thrill to drive, and now it has taken the experience one step further, by thrilling us with its all-new style. This campaign is a testament to this.”