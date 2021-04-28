Dentsu APAC launches Common Ground to unite employees

By Our Staff

Dentsu international has launched a new internal initiative for its 11,000 employees in 17 markets in Asia Pacific, entitled “Common Ground”. Notes a communique: “It is a way for employees at Dentsu to make connections in other markets and regions based on their common interests, whether that’s food, sport, music, travel, books, film or as obscure as stamp collecting. By using common interests as a way to reflect diversity, dentsu believes its people will shine through. Dentsu’s DEI lead in APAC, Merlee Jayme partnered with Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney, to bring this initiative to life for diversity month believing that building strong relationships by understanding each other’s backgrounds is a big step to diversity.”

Said Jayme: “People are at the heart of every great creative business and dentsu is a hallmark of that. With a clear strategy on how we want to build our identity in the region, bringing our people together in a fun, informal way is a meaningful start. We’re thrilled with Common Ground volunteers in Japan, Thailand, India, Philippines, and Australia exchanging Instagram handles and making travel plans to countries already. Common Ground has something for everyone at dentsu, and we’re proud to launch during diversity month. I can’t wait to see how it will bring people together in new ways across our network.”

Added Ashish Bhasin, CEO, Dentsu APAC: “Our talent is as ingenious as they are diverse. Dentsu has always bet on the serendipitous connections across regions and fostering that kind of networking in such an organic manner is going to take us to new places. In a data-rich world, I’m proud all the pairings will happen based on actual interests and actual people. The team has asked me to be patient before I get to meet my dentsu twin!”