DDB Mudra films new TVC for 7UP

08 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Soft drink 7UP has launched its new TVC reiterating its ‘Think Fresh’ philosophy. The TVC, which features its mascot Fido Dido, celebrates today’s youth and their ingenious spirit to not be bowled over by googlies.

Said Naseeb Puri, Marketing Director, Flavors (7UP and Mirinda), PepsiCo India: “Life is a series of many curveballs but taking these googlies head-on, and flipping them to one’s advantage with wit and fresh thinking is what determines who wins at the end. This is exactly what 7UP’s philosophy is all about, – inspiring youth to ‘Think Fresh” and use their wit to effortlessly tackle challenging situations. 7UP has always created content that has resonated strongly with the youth and we believe this new TVC is no exception. It is a fun campaign, and we are confident that people will enjoy Fido’s and our hero’s fresh thinking and be encouraged to approach life with an upbeat attitude.”

Added Vishnu Srivatsav, Regional Creative Director – Advertising and Digital, DDB Mudra Group: “Brand 7Up has a vibe of its own and it was crucial for us to capture the fun energy and fresh thinking that the brand stands for in the communication we develop. It’s a brand that speaks to youngsters by showcasing their lives, their trials and tribulations and their redemption. Add to that a cool character like Fido and his quirk makes for an even more compelling story telling.”