Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is it that the Indian news media isn’t exposing the inefficiencies in the handling of the health infrastructure and the pandemic?

27 Apr,2021

This question wasn’t meant to provoke. Trust us. We genuinely had this sentiment, and then there was letter that had viralled much over the weekend. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 27 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. You can’t paint all media with the same brush. There are many examples to the contrary. Secondly, how do you define news media? Today, technology has made even an individual a reporter. So, you get a variety of narratives. Each has their version of the so-called truth. As readers, we also choose what to read and what to believe. But never underestimate the discerning ability of citizens. In an uber complex issue like Covid (hitherto inexperienced by humanity), remaining positive, supporting each other and strict adherence to safety protocols are more critical than delegating the task to news media and bemoan its alleged ineptitude. Consumers have so many options that they can avoid any source of information that is not in sync with what they think as true.