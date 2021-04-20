Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why do you think that the good old entertainment television channels haven’t been able to produce innovative content live the OTT platforms have? Complacency and lower budgets?

20 Apr,2021

Everyone has a view on television content. And how it’s failing in comparison to what OTT has to offer. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views, and here they are in the April 20 edition of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. While the Cred ads lampooning movie stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and now Rahul Dravid have helped the brand grab eyeballs, do you think it’s a healthy route to follow for the brand?

A. I don’t believe they can’t. Please don’t forget the playing field for them may not be exactly equal. I agree good and sticky stories can work in any platform. Imagination is the key. But GECs have to think of a wide variety of audience, by region/ culture/ irrational predilections etc, and for a family audience and monetisable TRP numbers. So various imponderables influence content decisions and one can’t arrive at an armchair verdict.