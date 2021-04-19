Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | While the Cred ads lampooning movie stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and now Rahul Dravid have helped the brand grab eyeballs, do you think it’s a healthy route to follow for the brand?

19 Apr,2021

Everyone has a view on the new and old Cred ads. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views, and here they are in the April 19 edition of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. While the Cred ads lampooning movie stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and now Rahul Dravid have helped the brand grab eyeballs, do you think it’s a healthy route to follow for the brand?

A. The jury is still out about the efficacy of the advertisements mentioned in your question. But they have achieved one objective: ie attention inspite of cacophony of parity offerings, as is evident from your question. When audience suffers from continuous partial attention, some quirky route is adopted by some brands. Logic might not adjudicate such routes. So, I don’t want to do it either.