Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s your view on podcasts as a medium for advertising? Any ‘faaydaa’ in partronising them?

08 Apr,2021

Just a question on a medium that’s set to be growing. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 6 edition of Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. What’s your view on podcasts as a medium for advertising? Any ‘faaydaa’ in partronising them?

A. Awesome, according to me. It’s a new medium. I don’t know its commercial aspect but I know it could be a great tool for expanding the provenance of a brand, can be found good for influencer marketing, can be very useful for consumers to listen to and learn from great thinkers etc. The grammar of podcasts is still in the process of evolution. So if you are not in the league of extraordinary early adopters of any new medium in the media firmament (aka diffusion of innovation theory of E M Rogers), you can at least be an early majority.