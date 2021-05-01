Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What do you enjoy more (in IPL): watching cricket or the ads in between?

It’s a Friday, and amidst all the doom and gloom, we thought we should ask this question to Dr Bhaskar Das as part of the Das ka Dum edition of April 30. Read on…

Q. What do you enjoy more (in IPL): watching cricket or the ads in between?

A. Obviously cricket first but being a lifer in the media industry, I love to watch ads too. But all advertisements are not created equal. So, I love some more than others. But when it comes to creativity, subjectivity dominates and what I like may not be liked by others.