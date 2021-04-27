Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is gloom everywhere. Our rulers have failed us, and we see no solution in sight. In the light of this, do you think it’s better to pack one’s bags and exit the country?

The weekend was full of gloom and unhappy news coming in from all quarters. So, we posed this question to our Wizard with Words, and, more importantly, someone with enormous wisdom. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 26 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. There is no denying the fact that the overall sentiments are very bearish. The twin challenges of life and livelihood have never been so challenging and complex. We are all in the same storm and as a spiritual person I believe this would also pass, but surviving in a perfect storm is easier said than done. Having said that, what is the certainty that bliss would be achieved in another country. The affliction of covid has affected most countries in the world, in various degrees. Instead I feel we should collectively face this as a challenge. I have come across so many examples of generous and inspiring examples at community and individual levels that should give impetus to others. So instead of focusing on negative stories, we ought to expand the network of human resilience and defeat the enemy virus together. The institutional support can get accelerated to complement that community level activism.