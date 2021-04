Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Still early days in the IPL but who’s your favourite team…

23 Apr,2021

Guess another unfair question to ask, but, then, we went ahead and asked. So, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Still early days in the IPL but who’s your favourite team…

A. In a game of three sticks (read wickets), it’s extremely difficult to predict who would be the winner. On a particular day how a team plays is the critical determinant. Having said that, on paper and going by past track record Mumbai Indians seems to be favourite but initial luck is favouring Royal Challengers.