Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s spreading like wildfire. And a vaccine jab isn’t enough to prevent it. Your words of advice to someone who is afflicted with Covid despite all precautions?

15 Apr,2021

We are genuinely troubled with the way the Covid pandemic is spreading, so we turned to Dr Bhaskar Das for his advice. Here’s his view in the April 15 edition of Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. It’s spreading like wildfire. And a vaccine jab isn’t enough to prevent it. Your words of advice to someone who is afflicted with Covid despite all precautions?

A. The only precaution that is most important is to follow steadfastly all the instructions of one’s own medical professionals (read doctor). We have to be responsible to ourselves and to our fellow citizens. Self-discipline is the need of the hour. It includes continuous use face mask, follow social distancing, maintain cleanliness and vaccination for those who are entitled. It’s a difficult phase of human life. We have to rise to the occasion collectively and remain positive.