Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s interesting that despite the reports of doom and gloom, there are many appointments at the top in media companies. Is that an indicator of buoyancy?

29 Apr,2021

Hmmm, just a coincidence or is there more to it. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the April 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s interesting that despite the reports of doom and gloom, there are many appointments at the top in media companies? Is that an indicator of buoyancy?

A. Coincidentally this question corroborates my optimism expressed in yesterday’s question. Good leaders/ employees are always required (more so now) as every business has to recalibrate their business model and manage continuity with transformation (applicable to legacy companies). Come to think of it, senior level engagements are required for startups also as skills like development of markets, leveraging technology to blitzscale business or remain agile for pivoting. So, I am not surprised by such senior level appointments. Growth is the oxygen of business and winning loves preparation.