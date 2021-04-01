Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s All Fool’s Day today. Any joke that you hope would come true?

01 Apr,2021

The question is simple. The answer profound. Like most responses from our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 1 edition of Das ka Dum series. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s All Fool’s Day today. Any joke that you hope would come true?

A. Human beings would stop hoping for permanency of impermanence in every sphere of life.