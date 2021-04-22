Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If one wants to quit the media and start a business; any recommendations on what it could be?

Guess an unfair question to ask, but, then, we went ahead and asked. So, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. If one wants to quit the media and start a business, any recommendations on what it could be?

A. I shall like to reframe the question. The real question is that one wants to be an entrepreneur and to be in media sector need not be a precondition. I empathise with you that the current bearishness in sentiments in media might have prompted you to add that component. Anyway, for any entrepreneurship, it has to start with an idea that solves a problem (articulated or unarticulated) and solve it better than any existing one. It can be cheaper but it’s better to be better first. So, I can’t say “What it could be” as a normative prescription. No one can say that perhaps. Hence, it’s better to concentrate on ideas that catch imagination of potential customers. No easy route for that.