Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given the fresh virus wave, the fear and the lockdowns/temp lockdowns all over, do you think there will be another negative backlash on adspends and the economic climate as well?

16 Apr,2021

We are genuinely troubled with the way the Covid pandemic is spreading, and we are more concerned how it will impact the media economy. So we turned to Dr Bhaskar Das for his views, and here’s it in the April 16 edition of Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. Given the fresh virus wave, the fear and the lockdowns/temp lockdowns all over, do you think there will be another negative backlash on adspends and the economic climate as well?

A. One can’t predict how the corporate spend would pan out. But instinctively, I feel India’s corporate sector has developed resilience to combat the volatility of the ecosystem better than last year. When corporate India got used to a Never Normal operating system, a new growth mindset would be a dominant logic of corporate existence. There might be some supply chain-led headwinds, but human ingenuity would get the better of such adverse sentiments. There will be a lot of innovation and collaboration to circumnavigate those business challenges. I know I want to believe it this way as my blood group is B- positive. So, can’t help it