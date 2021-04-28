Today's Top Stories
- Grapes Digital campaigns for Rasna recipes
- Rubans Jewellery undergoes a logo change
- Yellophant Digital collaborates with ExpertMFD
- Dentsu APAC launches Common Ground to unite employees
- DMC Insights publishes report on Covid impact on women
- Kia undertakes brand relaunch
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think the adspends this year will be more than what they were last year when the first wave of the pandemic struck us?
- All Colour, One Price disruption by JSW Paints
Videos