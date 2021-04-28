Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think the adspends this year will be more than what they were last year when the first wave of the pandemic struck us?

28 Apr,2021

All of us in the media ecosystem have this question uppermost in our minds. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the April 28 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I think so, though there are sector specific headwinds. There is a reason for my belief. Corporate India has acquired capabilities to navigate the uncertainties that started last year. Besides, most of the corporates are trying to grow (an inescapable axiom of any business) by constantly innovating in their approaches to business. And when businesses have to grow, adspends have to go up. Demand side needs fuelling and communication is an important element in that process.