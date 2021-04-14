Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Pohela Boishakh, Tamil New Year, Vishu… your message to all on the occasion?

A. For me everyday is a new day/ year. External occasions are reflection of one’s inner feelings. An occasion only accentuates the dopamine of the mind. And this feeling pervades all types of new year celebrations of all regions. You may brand it as a homogeneous optimism.

So far I am concerned, I pray for an abundance of blessings, prosperity, and happiness for all through April 2021. May the month of April be filled with enjoyable happy surprises and great accomplishments for all. Amen.