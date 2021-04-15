Cred gets Jackie Shroff for next ad film

By Our Staff

Big bang advertiser (and also a payment convenience provider) Cred has launched a new campaign in continuation with its official sponsorship with IPL 2021. After the first ad film went viral featuring Rahul Dravid in an angry avatar, the next ad film has Jim Sarbh and Jackie Shroff in a never-seen-before personas.

The ad films have been produced and directed by Early Man Film. The campaign was written and conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. Karan Malhotra has composed the music for the films.

Said Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, Cred: “We are happy to continue our association with the IPL for the second year in a row. At Cred, we believe in rewarding good financial behaviour. With this campaign, we want to instil our message of the importance of financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour. ”

Added Ayappa, Director and Co-Founder, Early Man Film: “It’s that time of the year when we collaborate with our favourite heroes from the 90s and make them do strange, yet wonderful things for Cred. I hope everyone enjoys these films as much as they did the last set.”