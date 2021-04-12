Columbia Pacific Communities launches comedy contest for seniors

12 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Senior living community operator Columbia Pacific Communities is launching an online comedy contest titled #LaughLines for senior citizens.

The comedy contest is open to all senior citizens. To send a valid entry, participants would have to share a video of up to 90-second of them sharing a few jokes or performing a comic act on social media and tag Columbia Pacific Communities’ Instagram or Facebook handles using the hashtag #LaughLines. The contest will be open from April 12 to April 14, 2021 and the winners will be announced on April 16, 2021.

Said Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities: “Humour has an important role to play in ageing positively. Research suggests that humour and laughter have psychological and physiological benefits in older adults. Unfortunately, humour is mostly associated with the youth, while senior citizens are often deemed to be incapable of exhibiting or enjoying these emotions. This initiative has been planned to dispel these notions as we attempt to re-affirm the beliefs that getting old is just a mindset and seniors today are active, humorous, joyful and full of life”