Colive teams up with One Source

13 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Coliving homes provider Colive has announced its partnership with integrated marketing consultancy, One Source. The partnership will involve investor relations, consumer outreach, content marketing and partner engagement across both online and offline platforms for Colive.

Said Suresh Rangarajan, Founder and CEO, Colive: “When I look for partners for Colive, I look for people who understand the power of what vision and passion can do. Someone who understands that India has severe housing issues, and that the only future of these challenges, is a solution called COLIVING. We needed a partner who could think business impact, not just sell it. I know One Source will prove to be the partners we have long waited for”.

Added Sandeep Rao, CEO, One Source: “We have signed on more than ~40 clients last fiscal, more than 90% referral business. Satisfaction for us is when our work leads to an improved bottom line for our clientele. These are the clientele who say – Go to One Source. They are revenue generators”, adding “It is this credo we took to Colive, finding harmony in the thought of marketing being a driver of business change, not a tool to pander to vanity. We intend to grow alongside Colive for many years to come”.