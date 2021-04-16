Brandmovers partners with Ricela oil

16 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Brandmovers India, the creative digital engagement partner for Ricela by AP Organics, has launched a digital campaign – Ab Dil Ko Do Health ka Top-Up. The campaign went live as a film across social media platforms.

Said Dr AR Sharma, Chairman of Ricela Group of Companies: “Our organization is committed to quality, excellence, and innovation. Today, we are the world’s largest producer of refined rice bran oil, and owing to numerous stabilization procedures, it has been possible to derive an array of health-promoting value-added products from rice bran itself, and this digital campaign is a step towards that direction. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Brandmovers India for the crucial launch. Their team has not only done a splendid job in helping us translate our vision for a healthier India, but also ensured that we gain strong footing in the digital landscape. We are very excited about growing this brand together and partnering with Brandmovers for our digital transformation.”

Added Suvajyoti Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Brandmovers India: “We are glad to partner with AP Organics to create awareness in consumers on the importance of preventing cholesterol and living a healthy life. Employing the power of social and digital media, we hope that this message helps Indians all over.”